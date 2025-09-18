LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas casino workers are facing financial hardship as tourism continues its seven-month decline, with many employees going weeks without scheduled shifts despite not being officially laid off.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported tourism was down 12% year-over-year in July, marking the seventh consecutive month of declining visitation. The downturn is creating a ripple effect for workers who depend on tourist volume for their livelihoods.

Las Vegas tourism decline leaves casino workers struggling to find shifts

Sonya Owens, who has worked at Caesars for the past year, said she hasn't worked a single shift in two months despite being on call.

"Bills backed up, and you know I just got to find something permanent," Owens said.

Owens, who has lived in the valley for eight years, said this isn't her first extended period without work. She described experiencing two-month stretches without shifts multiple times.

What is the effect on the Las Vegas economy as tourism keep declining? Here's what we found out

"How slow? I mean, 2 months at a time. This is like my 2nd or 3rd time that I've been off for 2 months," Owens said.

When she started at Caesars, Owens was scheduled regularly for at least three to five days per week. The current situation has left her reconsidering her career choice.

"If this was the situation, I would have never started," Owens said.

The tourism slump is also affecting job seekers entering the casino industry. Kimberly Antes, who is searching for work in the sector, said the decline is concerning. She noted that even longtime employees are being impacted, citing a friend who was pushed to the bottom of the scheduling list after five regular servers were laid off.

"And they laid off 5 of the regular servers. Therefore, she's now pushed all the way down to the bottom of the list, has not worked in 3.5 weeks," Antes said.

Beyond the decline in national and international travelers, workers point to high Strip prices as a barrier for tourists and locals alike.

"It has almost gotten to the point that tourists can't afford to come into town," Antes said.

She cited a recent example involving her brother's visit to Las Vegas.

"My brother was in town a few weeks ago… at the food court, 2 burgers, 2 fries, and 2 beers was $75. To me, that is absolutely ridiculously overpriced," Antes said.

An MGM spokesperson said there is no company-wide reduction in workforce and that hours are always based on demand and season, like any business in the hospitality sector. Caesars and the Culinary Union have not yet responded to requests for comment.

To address the tourism decline, the LVCVA is launching the first-ever VegasWide Sale featuring dozens of deals on hotels, shows and attractions from Sept. 22 through 26. The promotion is part of the multimillion-dollar Welcome to Fabulous campaign, which includes a new TV spot and promotional activities at Harry Reid Airport.

