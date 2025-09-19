Las Vegas legends share where to find entertainment deals amid high prices

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many Las Vegas locals have been priced out of Strip entertainment as the days of rushing downtown for great deals are long gone. However, industry veterans who have worked the Strip for 40 years say there are still ways to enjoy a night out on a budget.

Female impersonator Frank Marino, known as "Ms. Las Vegas," has been called one of the most successful tribute artists in Las Vegas history, starring as the late Joan Rivers for many years. He's being honored this week for 40 years of Las Vegas entertainment.

I sat down with the legend to talk about all his fond memories of "Old Las Vegas."

"I miss all the $1.99 buffets and the late-night steak and egg dinners, all that kind of stuff. And I also miss like the lounge acts. Like I was talking to somebody about Cookie Jar, if you remember back in the day, he was a very big name," Marino said.

Marino's partner of 30 years is Alex Schechter of SPI Entertainment. SPI produces six different shows on the Las Vegas Strip filled with local entertainers like Matt King and Terry Fator to Thunder From Down Under.

KTNV Alex Schechter of SPI Entertainment

But Schechter told me local entertainers are struggling to perform on the Strip.

"I feel the Las Vegas Strip has changed for entertainment in that they introduced sports. They introduced attractions. They introduced celebrity chefs and restaurants," Schechter said.

Schechter says the days of going between hotels for free lounge shows are gone. He tells me parking fees have put a wrench in families' entertainment budgets. And he tells me the younger generation just doesn't view entertainment the same way.

"Like getting their selfie and posting things, so like the attractions of like the Museum of Selfies or the AREA15. It's all about an immersive experience versus a traditional put-your-phone-away-and-sit-through-a-show," Schechter said.

But for locals who do want to enjoy a night out, Schechter insists you have to dig and be diligent about finding deals these days.

"Both casinos, the Excalibur and the Strat, do offer 50% off local. All you gotta do is show your Nevada ID, so know that you can find things like 50% off the show tickets," Schechter said.

Schechter told me there are companies that offer seat filling services for shows. You pay a membership and you can fill a seat and see a show. And it gets better.

"Even for bigger shows like the award shows that come to town and they want to fill the stadium so that the shots are all looks like it's crazy and full. They offer these free tickets for the night and all you have to do is claim them, go, and I believe you write a little review afterwards," Schechter said.

KTNV Frank Marino celebrates 40 years in Las Vegas

Being a local entertainer for 40 years, Marino tells me he's always been hyper aware of the entertainment budget visitors and locals share. So he wants everyone to know he's intentionally made an affordable option for everyone, especially locals. He's built his 40-year brand with their loyalty.

"You just want the show and nothing else is included, you could get it for as cheap as $29 right now. That's good because I want people to be able to see it, and I say I couldn't afford to see it because I want people from every economic group to be able to come in and say 'I had a good time,'" Marino said.

Frank Marino will do his final weekend of shows this weekend at The Virgin Las Vegas, so now is the time to grab a ticket. And again, don't forget to catch The Fabulous Las Vegas Sign all lit up maroon in honor of 40 fabulous years of Marino's show.

THE MORNING BLEND | Frank Marino marks 40 years in Las Vegas with special shows

Frank Marino Marks 40 Years on the Las Vegas Stage

MORE INFORMATION: Frank Marino at The Virgin Las Vegas

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.