Legendary drag performer Frank Marino signs as indefinite headliner at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of Las Vegas' longest running headliners has just signed an indefinite new deal!

Legendary female impersonator Frank Marino has been performing in Las Vegas for 40 years. He will be staring in his show "Diva, Drag & Drinks" moving forward for many more years to come at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

I spoke with Frank who tells me he's super excited and trying to stay game-ready for the coming years.

Tricia: Locals love to see locals, and you've been here in Las Vegas for 40 years. Now you're at the Virgin. And that's one of the great perks, free parking!

"Yeah, listen, when I do my question and answer section, people always say we love coming here because the free parking," Frank said.

Tricia: And you know, having a facelift just two and a half weeks ago, you look amazing.

"Thank you. Thank you. And I never tried to look younger, I just tried to look good for my age. I'm 61 now. And it's so weird to say that because when I got here, it was.. I'm 21," Frank said.

You can see the show Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. in the 24 Oxford showroom at the Virgin. Tickets are $49 and be found on the Virgin Hotels' website.

Also... tickets come with a free drink!

