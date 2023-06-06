Las Vegas icon Frank Marino and longtime partner discuss longevity, give exclusive house tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — He's without a doubt, one of the most successful Las Vegas entertainers. Legendary drag queen Frank Marino has spent nearly 40 years entertaining audiences as comedian, Joan Rivers.

As we celebrate Pride Month, Marino opens up his home and heart, along with his longtime partner Alex Schechter. They're giving anchor Tricia Kean an exclusive, personal tour of their gorgeous Las Vegas estate.

FABULOUS HOME

Welcome to one of the most fabulous homes in Las Vegas.

"What does your home say about you?" asks Tricia. "I think my home says everything about me. It's everything that I stand for," says Marino.

The legendary drag queen gave me an exclusive tour of his 10,000-square-foot Summerlin estate. Complete with a treasure trove that's uniquely Las Vegas, like a blinged-out concert t-shirt wall.

"This is what got me through COVID," says Marino. "This is great," says Tricia. "I made them all different," says Marino referring to a wall of rhinestone-bedazzled t-shirts.

Tricia goes on to ask if the t-shirts are "to every concert you went to?" "Well, the ones that would fit, yes. Beyonce, Joan Rivers, Bette Midler, I even have my own. My idol, Diana Ross," says Marino.

"That was my favorite concert," says Marino. "Frank Marino, of course," says Tricia. "I just threw it in the mix," says Marino. "Love it," says Tricia.

Frank and his partner of 30 years spent two years on a massive renovation of the property and have lived here for seven years.

"Look at the hats," says Marino. "Oh, my gosh," says Tricia. "You can guess mine was pink," says Marino.

He goes on to say, "That's me drawing my front door over there, from that. Then I got really crazy because who puts spindles on a house this size? You know what I'm saying?"

MAJOR RENOVATION

Even documenting the renovation in this book titled, Showboy.

"Then this ugly bathroom, into this," says Marino. "Beautiful," says Tricia.

From a Disney home theatre with plenty of collectibles on display, "I collect all the villains. I want people to know there is more than one evil queen that lives in Las Vegas," says Marino.

To a place where he spends a lot of time, "I built a hair salon," says Marino. It's complete with a pedicure chair.

He and his partner also have a wrapping room, with a closet filled with gifts, "You're ready to gift," says Tricia. "I'm ready to gift," says Marino.

There's a vibrant blue Tiffany bedroom and a massive ornate master retreat where he says he can relax and get some work done at this fabulous desk.

From a spacious marble bathroom and an amazing closet fit for a reigning drag queen, "Those are cool," says Tricia. "Look they are rhinestone shoe laces," says Marino. "I love that," says Tricia.

Surrounded by glitz and glamour, he and Schechter do say their home is their sanctuary. Symbolic of the nearly three decades together.

"How have you made this last for 30 years?" asks Tricia. "Well, I always let him have the last word, which is usually, Yes dear," says Marino.

RELATIONSHIP SUCCESS

The couple admits most high-profile relationships don't last.

"Very few," says Marino. "Very few. Because not only gay couples, it's odd. Straight couple, it's odd. But then in entertainment, it's odd," says Schechter.

He goes on to say, "Like what, did Britney have a 24-hour marriage? I mean it seriously, it is not that common to go 30 years."

The couple says some of their best work has come from collaborations.

"Of course, there are disagreements on what it should be or what it shouldn't be," says Marino.

He goes on to say, "But both of us give in to each of those other ones, you know, depending on how big the argument is. But it's usually the right decision when we do that. So we've been lucky."

He and Schechter even broke up once for a short period of time.

"I think that break, that break woke us up to, listen we're stuck with each other because we are very difficult," says Marino. "Yeah. Nobody else wants to deal with either of us," says Schechter.

"Well, we'll be. Yeah, I've already dealt with you. You've already dealt with me now," says Marino. "Right," says Schechter. "Nobody else is gonna do it," says Marino.