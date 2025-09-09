Frank Marino | 9/9/25

For 40 years, Frank Marino has been one of Las Vegas’s most celebrated entertainers, dazzling audiences with unforgettable performances and iconic stage presence. Now, he’s marking this incredible milestone with three anniversary shows at 24 Oxford inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on September 19, 20, and 21. Each performance will feature new surprises, while also honoring the moments that made him a true Vegas legend.

Frank joins us in-studio to reflect on his journey through four decades on the Strip, the evolution of his show, and what fans can expect from these anniversary performances. From fresh additions to classic highlights, these shows promise to be both a celebration of his legacy and a glimpse into the future of his artistry.

