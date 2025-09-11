LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas small businesses are feeling the squeeze as tariffs and a slowdown in tourism drive up costs and cut into profits.

A new national survey from Small Business for America’s Future shows that 80% of small business owners worry the current economy poses a serious threat to their survival.

Here in Las Vegas, that concern is hitting especially hard.

I spoke to some local business owners who are feeling the strain.

Tariffs and slow tourism put pressure on Las Vegas small businesses

Trina Jiles, longtime owner of Gritz Café, says expanding her business with another brick-and-mortar location just isn’t realistic right now. Instead, she shifted to a ghost kitchen model — cooking and selling food online while cutting costs by eliminating dine-in service.

“We’re grateful because the risk isn’t as great — but I’m still able to reach that online audience,” Jiles said.

Transportation companies are also feeling the strain. Jonathan Simon, who runs Driven Transportation in Las Vegas, says fewer visitors mean fewer customers.

“To date, we are experiencing a 60% decline,” Simon said. “When tourism dips, everything dips.”

The survey also found that 42% of small businesses say tariffs and supplier costs are cutting into their profits, and nearly half say it’s stopping them from expanding or hiring new employees.

Simon says his company has even downsized its fleet to try to keep revenue stable.

Despite the challenges, Jiles says she’s still hopeful.

“My hope is that a solution will come about to provide some type of relief for small businesses. We make up 90% of businesses in the state and in the country," she said.

Local business owners say that while tariffs and costs may continue to rise, community support could be the key to helping them weather the storm.