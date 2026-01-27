LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas casino owner Derek Stevens is taking a new approach to bring back a crucial group of visitors as the city continues to rebound from last year's tourism slowdown.

Stevens, who owns three major downtown Las Vegas casinos — The D Las Vegas, Circa, and Golden Gate Hotel — has launched a campaign directly targeting Canadian tourists with a special deal to return to the valley.

Las Vegas casino owner launches special promotion to win back Canadian tourists

"I want to invite Canada back to Las Vegas," Stevens said in a video that has garnered more than 4,000 likes, almost 2,000 comments, and nearly 1,000 shares on social media.

"We're a smaller company compared to others, but we want to make an offer," Stevens said.

The new promotion, called the "At Par Promotion," allows Canadians to spend their money at face value, treating Canadian dollars just like U.S. dollars at all three properties. Canadian guests can also redeem up to 500 Canadian dollars in slot play and receive "at par" rates at check-in at the three hotels. The promotion extends to various bars across the properties as well.

"Whether it's with paper money or using your credit card, you'll get the appropriate discount based upon the exchange rate," Stevens said.

The initiative comes as Las Vegas reported a significant slowdown in tourism last year. The most recent data available from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, which goes through November, shows the valley has seen a drop in visitors every month since January 2025.

Back in August, officials said Canadian visitation was down as much as 20%.

"Some of the decisions that our administration has made around international relations have caused a drop in tourism. That has happened for Canada. Our international visitation is actually pretty flat, but that is making up for a 20% plus drop in tourism from Canada," Steve Hill said in August 2025.

Local Ernesto Hill believes the new promotion could help bring Canadian visitors back to the valley and thinks more properties should follow suit.

"I think it would be nice for them," Hill said. "They should offer them a good deal to come in town."

"I miss Canada, Las Vegas misses Canada, our team misses Canada. Hope to see you here," Stevens said.

The new promotion will run through August 31, 2026.

