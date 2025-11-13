LVCVA adjusting budget after slower Vegas tourism numbers lead to lower returns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the past couple of months, tourism numbers overall have been declining in Las Vegas.

When you compare September 2024 to September 2025, airport passenger numbers at Harry Reid International Airport are down by 6.4%, state gaming revenues are down 2.26%, overall visitor volume is down 8.8%, and convention attendance is down 18.7%.

WATCH | Visitors and locals weigh in on Las Vegas' visitor numbers

Numbers show September dip in Las Vegas, but locals and visitors alike remain optimistic

So it shouldn't be surprising that Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority numbers are also down.

According to the organization's most recent budget and statistical report, General Fund total operating revenues are 13.6% lower, room tax earnings are 14.4% lower, and the occupancy rate dropped by 7% compared to this time last year.

While those numbers may sound dramatic, they're not as bad as they sound. I asked President and CEO Steve Hill for additional context to break those percentages down into clearer numbers for you.

"We're $4 million or $5 million under our budget in the first quarter from a revenue standpoint," Hill said. "We probably have somewhat matched that from an expenditure standpoint too because we do have pretty decent flexibility in the decisions that we can make going forward to compensate for revenue shortfalls that are in that kind of ballpark."

Hill said he thinks the state of the economy is continuing to play a factor in people's travel plans, if they can afford it.

"Uncertainty in the economy, the uncertainty that that brings to individuals, their concern around what's going to happen with their job. I mean, you can open any publication in any given day and see a story about housing construction. That affects everybody who builds houses. A lot of construction workers have concern right now. The tourism drop actually affects tourism workers. The auto industry is concerned about the impact of tariffs on what's going to happen in the auto industry," Hill said. "All of that affects people's pocketbook and it certainly affects their concern about the future and it causes them to make the decision to postpone the discretionary items at times."

The government shutdown has also played a role.

"National parks in the West, where we serve as a hub to visit, are closed so that draw for Las Vegas is not here. When flights are being canceled, that affects the people who are on those flights," Hill said. "It also affects people who are thinking about flying over the next few days until we recover back to where we were, from an airline capacity standpoint."

When it comes to airport issues, industry officials told LVCVA board members that Harry Reid International Airport is in a pretty good position.

WATCH | Channel 13 visited Harry Reid International Airport during the government shutdown

We Timed Every Minute at Harry Reid Airport – Here’s What Happened!

"Our sick leave has been minimal compared to many other cities across the rest of the country. In fact, I've had many airport directors and airlines call and say you have the right model. What you're doing in Las Vegas works," said Karen Burke, TSA Federal Security Director for the State of Nevada. "It doesn't surprise me. Las Vegas always does things in the very best way. The convention authority gave us gas money. What a difference. All of the hotels, major hotels have stepped up, provided breakfast, lunch, dinner, and many days, multiple times a week. Our officers have felt appreciated. They have felt valued. And to be honest, that's the difference many times for people making the choice to come to work or to not come to work."

RELATED: What it was like to fly during the shutdown at Harry Reid International Airport

According to Burke, at Harry Reid International Airport, they've been averaging 70,000 to 100,000 people a day, in terms of processing passengers, as well as 550,000 bags.

One way the LVCVA is trying to entice bring visitors, promoters, and potential customers to Las Vegas is by showing what the city does best: special events.

On Wednesday, the LVCVA Board approved spending $1.25 million on Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets. Hill said those tickets are given to clients who could potentially bring big business to the valley. This year, the organization is purchasing between 100 and 120 tickets.

"Our sales department, both here in the building and the destination sales group, proposes names. Our sports sales department proposes names. Our air service development department proposes names," Hill said. "And then, we go through that list, try and determine where we think those tickets are best used and that's how we make that decision."

Hill acknowledged that due to lower ticket prices, the ask was also lower this year. However, LVCVA Vice Chair and Wynn Resorts COO Brian Gullbrants stated this is a lot of money to request for tickets every year. He asked LVCVA staff if they could provide data the next time this request comes up. That way, the board can see the return on investment.