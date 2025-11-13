What it’s like to fly during the shutdown: A firsthand look from Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Harry Reid International Airport reported 13 flight cancellations, with additional delays stacking up throughout the afternoon. Airport officials continue urging travelers to check their flight status frequently as the nationwide impact of the ongoing government shutdown deepens.

The shutdown has led to staffing shortages among both air traffic controllers and TSA agents, many of whom are currently working without pay, prompting the FAA to begin reducing flight capacity at 40 major airports across the country. Those cuts have fueled a rise in delays and cancellations nationwide, including in Las Vegas.

WATCH | Alyssa Bethencourt gives us an inside look into what it's like to fly at Harry Reid

We Timed Every Minute at Harry Reid Airport – Here’s What Happened!

But what does all of that mean for the average traveler trying to get from point A to point B?

To find out, senior reporter Alyssa Bethencourt and photojournalist Rudy Jaquez purchased a plane ticket.

Inside the terminal: A surprisingly smooth start

For weeks, passengers have been describing travel conditions as chaotic and exhausting.

“It’s been insane,” one woman who was traveling from Atlanta to Las Vegas said.

“We worried at first, like ‘Oh shoot, are we going to make our connecting flight?’” another traveler told us.

But on Wednesday, Alyssa and Rudy got a surprise.

At 7:41 a.m., they stepped into the TSA security line and within minutes, lanes began opening up. They cleared security and reached their gate in just 15 minutes, one of the quickest experiences they’ve ever had at Harry Reid International.

Not everyone is so lucky, even in Las Vegas

While their trip appeared effortless, the broader national picture is far more strained. Delays and cancellations continue to stack up at airports nationwide.

Even so, some travelers, like Al Santos, who was headed to Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, told us they were pleasantly surprised.

“I was contemplating driving or even taking a bus if need be,” Santos said. “But I got through faster than I have in 20 years.”

Long-term turbulence ahead?

Aviation experts warn that the air travel system may take weeks to fully recover once the shutdown ends. Even after paychecks resume and normal staffing returns, the ripple effects are expected to linger.

For now, passengers are urged to stay flexible, arrive early and keep a close eye on their flight status.