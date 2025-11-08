Flight cuts hit Las Vegas travelers hard as FAA reduces capacity nationwide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Long lines, packed terminals, and now a new concern for air travelers. The Federal Aviation Administration cut flight capacity by 10 percent at 40 major airports nationwide on Friday, including Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

The move, aimed at maintaining air traffic safety during the ongoing government shutdown, is already forcing airlines to cancel and reschedule flights across the country.

For some, the frustration has already set in.

WATCH | Travelers struggle to leave Las Vegas

“It’s been a bit of a disaster the last 12 hours trying to figure out how to get out of here,” said Lucas Happy, who was trying to fly from Las Vegas to San Francisco on Friday.

By 2 p.m. Friday, Harry Reid’s website listed 16 flight cancellations, with more expected as delays ripple nationwide.

Traveler Tamara Palmer Carr, bound for Houston, found herself rerouted and rethinking her plans.

“I was a little iffy, and I had mentally prepared myself,” Carr said. Her original Thursday flight was canceled, and her new itinerary includes a layover in San Antonio.

“Either my husband will come get me, or I’ll rent a car and just drive home,” she added.

WATCH | Government shutdown could cause flight danger as air traffic controllers work without pay

Government shutdown could cause flight danger as air traffic controllers work without pay

Airlines are doing what they can, offering waivers, refunds, and flexible rebooking but for many, it’s still a waiting game.

Travel expert Kelly Adams advises passengers to stay on top of their flight itineraries.

“If you’re traveling soon, download your airline’s app,” Adams said. “That’ll be your fastest way to get notifications and rebook if needed.”

Harry Reid officials say operations remain “normal” but with reduced capacity nationwide, “normal” has taken on a new meaning.

For now, travelers are advised to plan ahead, stay informed, and expect delays.