Live Election updates: Tracking the results in Nevada's races

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has crews all over Las Vegas for live coverage of the 2024 Election, tracking local, statewide and national races and issues.

Polling sites in the valley opened at 7 a.m. You can cast your vote as long as you are in line at any location by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

WATCH: Our crews are live in the field, tracking the results in the races that matter to you

Here is the list of races we are following closely:

.

.

Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

As a battleground state, Nevada may have a major impact on the race's outcome with six electoral votes.

For the 2020 presidential election between current President Joe Biden and then-President Donald Trump, Nevada swung blue by a small margin: 50.1% for Biden and 47.7% for Trump.

Voter Guide 2024 2024 Election: Will Nevada swing red or blue in the presidential race? Noor Shami

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

.

.

Jacky Rosen vs. Sam Brown

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

Incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) is going head-to-head against GOP challenger Sam Brown in a crucial battleground state race for the U.S. Senate position.

Rosen is seeking a second term against the Army veteran Brown.

When JD Vance was in Las Vegas prior to the Election day, he endorsed Sam Brown saying his work in Nevada won't go unseen.

Voter Guide 2024 Who will win Nevada's US Senate race, Jacky Rosen or Sam Brown? Noor Shami

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

.

Voter Guide 2024 2024 Election: Who will win Southern Nevada's seats in Congress? Noor Shami

District 1: Dina Titus vs. Mark Robertson

.

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

Incumbent Dina Titus is hoping to keep Nevada's 1st Congressional District seat in the U.S. House against Republican Mark Robertson.

Titus has been a representative for Nevada since 2013.

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

District 3: Susie Lee vs. Drew Johnson

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

Incumbent Susie Lee is hoping to keep Nevada's 3rd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House against Republican Drew Johnson.

Lee has been a representative for Nevada since 2019.

The three vacant seats have been held by one Republican and two Democrats. Each party is likely to maintain control of those respective seats — meaning that Democrats need a net gain of four seats to win a majority of the lower chamber.

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

.

District 4: Steven Horsford vs. John Lee

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

Incumbent Steven Horsford is hoping to keep Nevada's 4th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House against Republican John Lee.

Horsford has been a representative for Nevada since 2019. He also held the position from 2013 to 2015.

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

.

.

Shelley Berkley vs. Victoria Seaman

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

Former Congresswoman Shelley Berkley and current Ward 2 Councilwoman Victoria Seaman became the finalists for Mayor of Las Vegas as the top two vote-getters in the Primary Election.

For the first time in 25 years, the City of Las Vegas will have a mayor not named Goodman.

Oscar and Carolyn Goodman have been front and center in Las Vegas politics since Oscar took office in 1999. With Carolyn Goodman termed out, the office will soon have a new occupant.

Voter Guide 2024 Who will be next Las Vegas mayor as 2 decades of Goodman leadership end? Noor Shami

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

.

.

Nevadans are voting on seven questions on the ballot: some give tax breaks, others amend the state Constitution and one would radically overhaul the way we vote.

We're tracking which questions passed or failed so you know what to expect and how the results could impact you.

Voter Guide 2024 Tracking Nevada's 7 ballot questions — and what each result means Noor Shami

Question 1

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

This measure, placed on the ballot by the Nevada Legislature, would remove the Board of Regents of the Nevada System of Higher Education from the state constitution.

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

Question 2

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

This measure would change language in the state constitution that refers to people with disabilities, updating 1800s-era terms with more modern words. (Example: "Deaf and dumb" would become "persons who are deaf or hard of hearing" in the state constitution.)

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

Question 3

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

Question 3 would make significant changes to Nevada's electoral process, specifically addressing open primaries and rank-choice voting.

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

Question 4

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

Although slavery or involuntary servitude is no longer used as a punishment in Nevada, the language allowing them is still in the state constitution. Question 4 would delete that language.

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

Question 5

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

Question 5 would exempt the sale of child and adult diapers from sales tax statewide, meaning Nevadans would pay less money for those products than they currently do.

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

Question 6

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

Question 6 would create a right to abortion in the Nevada constitution, ensuring that even if a federal abortion ban passed, Nevada would still allow the practice. Currently, abortion rights are protected in state law. The statute was upheld in a 1990 voter referendum, meaning it cannot be changed without another vote of the people.

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

Question 7

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

Question 7 would require all voters to show ID at the polls or prove they have an ID when voting by mail.

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

.

Only one of the four Clark County Board of School Trustees members up for re-election this year is fighting to retain her seat.

Voter Guide 2024 2024 Election: Four seats up for grabs on the CCSD Board of Trustees Noor Shami

District A: Karl Catarata vs. Emily Stevens

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

Lisa Guzman, the incumbent representing District A on the school board, is not running for re-election.

Primary election results: A few hundred votes separated Stevens and Catarata in the June primary. Stevens secured 10,818 votes (25.7%) while Catarata was close behind with 10,457 votes (24.84%), according to the Nevada Secretary of State.

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

.

District B: Lydia Dominguez vs. Eileen Eady

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

The candidate who wins this seat will replace Nakia Jackson-Hale, the interim trustee the school board selected after Katie Williams resigned. An investigation by the Clark County District Attorney's Office found Williams remained on the board despite moving to Nebraska, prompting her resignation.

Primary election results: Dominguez won 30.42% of the votes in June's primary election (11,759 total votes). Eady secured 9,355 votes or 24.2%.

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

.

District C: Evelyn Garcia Morales vs. Tameka Henry

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

Garcia Morales is the current president of the Board of School Trustees and is the only sitting board member running for re-election this year.

Primary election results: If the results of June's primary election are any indication, Garcia Morales could lose her seat. In June, Henry secured 37.6% of the votes in District C, while 29% of voters vast ballots for Garcia Morales.

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

.

District E: Lorena Biassotti vs. Kamilah Bywaters

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

Lola Brooks, who currently represents District E on the school board, is not running for re-election.

Primary election results: Bywaters had about a 500-vote lead over Biassotti in the June primary election, securing 21.26% of the ballots compared with Biassotti's 19.87%.

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

.

.

Clark County is holding elections for four out of the seven seats on the Board of County Commissioners. The districts in the running are districts A, B, C and D.

District A: Michael Naft vs. Ryan Hamilton

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

Incumbent Michael Naft is running for re-election.

District A includes portions of Enterprise, Paradise and Spring Valley in Las Vegas.

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

.

District B: Marilyn Kirkpatrick vs. Jesse Welsh

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

Incumbent Marilyn Kirkpatrick is running for re-election.

The District includes portions of Sunrise Manor in Las Vegas as well as portions of the incorporated cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

.

District C: April Becker vs. Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

April Becker and Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod are new candidates for this position.

The winner will be replacing Commissioner Ross Miller — who served on the Clark County Commission and represented District C which is home to more than 332,000 residents. District C includes portions of Lone Mountain as well as portions of the incorporated city of Las Vegas.

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

.

District D: William McCurdy, II vs. David Gomez

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

Incumbent William McCurdy, II is running for re-election.

District D includes portions of Sunrise Manor in the Las Vegas Valley, as well as portions of the incorporated cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

.

.

.

Ward 5: Cameron Miller vs. Shondra Summers-Armstrong

Two candidates are running for the Las Vegas City Council election to represent Ward 5 in Nevada.

In 2021, Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear announced his intention to run for mayor of Las Vegas in 2024. As he lost that race, he can no longer hold his seat as the councilman for Ward 5.

Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 5

Cameron Miller and Shondra Summers-Armstrong are competing to replace Cedric Crear.

The city council is made up of seven members, including the mayor. While the mayor is elected at large, the other six members are elected by the city's six districts.

No results are in at the moment as polls are still open.

Tracking the Election

You see the election results as they come in here: