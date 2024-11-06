2024 Election: Battleground Nevada swings red, giving 6 electoral votes to Donald Trump

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada is a battleground state in the 2024 Presidential Election and we just found out whether our purple state would swing red or blue.

According to Decision Desk HQ, Donald Trump is projected to be the next president of the United States as of 10:21 p.m. Tuesday.

Trump addressed supporters gathered at his Mar-a-Lago resort shortly after his projected win was announced. Watch the speech here:

Donald J. Trump speaks to his supporters at Mar-a-Lago after his projected win

Harris is not expected to speak publicly on Election night. Her campaign co-chair told supporters at Howard University, her alma mater, that they would not hear from the vice president until Wednesday.

A few hours after Trump's national win was projected, Decision Desk called the race in Nevada.

As of 12:43 a.m. Wednesday, Trump is expected to secure the state's six Electoral College votes. His projected win comes with 52% of the ballots counted so far in the Silver State.



Presidential Election — Nevada results

Presidential Election — U.S. results

Both candidates spent a fair bit of a time campaigning in Nevada in the months leading up to Election Day.

Most recently, Trump rallied in Henderson on Halloween. Channel 13's Joe Moeller got your perspective on the fast-approaching election:

Harris rallied in North Las Vegas, also on Halloween — her 10th visit to the valley. Channel 13's Steve Sebelius got these reactions from supporters at the event.

More 2024 Election results

You can find up-to-the-minute results in major local, statewide and national races at ktnv.com/election-results.

Election Results

What comes next?

Whoever wins won't take office right away. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2025 at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.