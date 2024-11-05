2024 Election: Four seats are up for grabs on the Clark County School District Board of Trustees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new makeup of the board that governs the nation's fifth-largest school district will be decided by local voters on Nov. 5.

Only one of the four Clark County Board of School Trustees members up for re-election this year is fighting to retain her seat.

School trustees represent certain geographic regions of Clark County, divided into seven districts. In this election, seats representing Districts A, B, C and E are up for grabs.

Karl Catarata — Emily Stevens

Lisa Guzman, the incumbent representing District A on the school board, is not running for re-election.

Primary election results: A few hundred votes separated Stevens and Catarata in the June primary. Stevens secured 10,818 votes (25.7%) while Catarata was close behind with 10,457 votes (24.84%), according to the Nevada Secretary of State.

Lydia Dominguez — Eileen Eady

The candidate who wins this seat will replace Nakia Jackson-Hale, the interim trustee the school board selected after Katie Williams resigned. An investigation by the Clark County District Attorney's Office found Williams remained on the board despite moving to Nebraska, prompting her resignation.

Primary election results: Dominguez won 30.42% of the votes in June's primary election (11,759 total votes). Eady secured 9,355 votes or 24.2%.

Evelyn Garcia Morales — Tameka Henry

Garcia Morales is the current president of the Board of School Trustees and is the only sitting board member running for re-election this year.

Primary election results: If the results of June's primary election are any indication, Garcia Morales could lose her seat. In June, Henry secured 37.6% of the votes in District C, while 29% of voters vast ballots for Garcia Morales.

Lorena Biassotti — Kamilah Bywaters

Lola Brooks, who currently represents District E on the school board, is not running for re-election.

Primary election results: Bywaters had about a 500-vote lead over Biassotti in the June primary election, securing 21.26% of the ballots compared with Biassotti's 19.87%.

