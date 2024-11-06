2024 Election: Nevada Democrats win re-election to Congress

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All three of Southern Nevada's Democratic representatives in Congress are up for re-election this year, and all three are now projected to keep their seats.

Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford were challenged for their seats by Republicans Mark Robertson, Drew Johnson and John Lee.

As of 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, Titus and Horsford were projected to win re-election in their districts. The race in District 3 had been too close to call until another drop of ballots on Thursday morning gave Lee the projected win.

Districts 1, 3, and 4 all lean Democrat, though Lee was widely considered the most vulnerable with a 3.7-point advantage in her district (compared with 7.8-point and 8.1-point Democratic advantages in Districts 1 and 4, respectively).

Dina Titus — Mark Robertson

Rep. Dina Titus is the incumbent Democrat representing Nevada's First Congressional District. She's held that office for more than a decade and is the dean of Nevada's Congressional delegation.

Former U.S. Army Col. Mark Robertson won the Republican primary to challenge Titus for her seat representing Nevada's 1st District in a rematch of the 2022 Midterm.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Titus had 51.23% of the ballots counted so far in her district, while Robertson had 45.41%.

DDHQ projected Rep. Titus as the winner for House District 1, winning her re-election campaign. Following Election Night, Rep. Titus released this statement:

“I want to thank the voters of CD1 for giving me the privilege of serving them for another term in Congress. I pledge to you that I will continue fighting for every family in Southern Nevada. I will press for my legislation to create more affordable housing, combat the effects of extreme heat, and create good union jobs like building Brightline and renewable energy projects. I also will resist any effort to overturn the Affordable Care Act and defend seniors against any move to reduce Social Security and Medicare benefits. In addition, I will continue using my position on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to create the good jobs that Southern Nevadans need to buy homes, raise families, and send their children to college.”

Susie Lee — Drew Johnson

Rep. Susie Lee is the incumbent Democrat representing Nevada's Third Congressional District and is now projected to serve a fourth term in the seat she first won in 2018.

Lee's Republican challenger, Drew Johnson, previously ran against Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones in 2022 and came within 336 votes of defeating him.

Up until Thursday morning, the race had been too close to call. Another drop of counted ballots on Thursday put Lee ahead of Johnson by more than 8,000 votes. Decision Desk HQ determined there were not enough ballots still to be counted for Johnson to make up that gap.

Lee issued a statement thanking voters and saying the results show her constituents "once again chose problem solving over extremism."

"Democracy is a team sport," Lee continued, "and I am honored to have received the support of so many Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who believe that working with anyone, regardless of party, is what's best for Nevada and our country."

“When I return to Washington, I will continue my work to lower costs, create jobs, protect our freedoms, strengthen national security, and secure even more investments for our local water supply and infrastructure. And as always, my nationally recognized constituent casework team remains ready to serve. Thank you to everyone who helped us cross the finish line — this election showed that hard work and diligence doesn’t happen overnight. I will never stop fighting for Nevada.”

District 3 typically has the smallest Democratic advantage of Southern Nevada's three House districts, with an average 3.7-point advantage for Democrats.

Steven Horsford — John Lee

Rep. Steven Horsford, the Democratic incumbent representing House District 4, has been in office since 2018. Horsford is also the current chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Republican John Lee is the former mayor of North Las Vegas who ran for governor in the 2022 Republican primary and came in third out of 16 candidates.

As of 12:37 a.m. Wednesday, Decision Desk HQ has called this race with Horsford as the projected winner, coming in with 52.16% of the ballots counted so far and 45.18% for Lee.

Nevada's 4th District has a Democratic advantage of 8.1 percentage points. Along with Clark, the district also includes portions of Lincoln, Nye, Esmeralda and Mineral counties.

Where can I find Nevada election results?

Find updated results for major local, statewide and national races at ktnv.com/election-results.