2024 Election: Sen. Jacky Rosen projected to win re-election in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thirty-six hours after the polls closed in Nevada, Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) is the projected winner of our Senate race.

Decision Desk HQ determined there are no longer enough ballots remaining for former U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown (R) to make up a deficit of more than12,000 votes.

As of 7:20 a.m. Thursday, 48% of the counted ballots in Nevada were for Rosen (644,471 votes) and 47% were for Brown (631,772 votes).

The race had been too close to call up until Thursday morning, with just a 0.17% difference between the two candidates on Wednesday night.

Nevada's Senate race has largely centered around issues of the economy, immigration and abortion rights, with both candidates trying to paint the other as extreme.

Fact-checking campaign ads

In the past few months, Channel 13 has partnered with PolitiFact to help you make sense of campaign ads you may have seen in Nevada's Senate race.

In September, we let you know about a conservative group's ad that claimed Rosen raised taxes on people making less than $75,000 per year. PolitiFact rated that claim "mostly false."

We also let you know about an ad targeting Sam Brown that claimed, "MAGA extremist Sam Brown will take away abortion rights in Nevada." PolitiFact rated that claim "half-true" because of a lack of context.

Where can I find more election results?

Channel 13 is tracking results in major races that will impact all of us in the Silver State. You can find current election results at ktnv.com/election-results.