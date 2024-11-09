Watch Now
AP Race Call: Democrat Jacky Rosen wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nevada

Jacky Rosen
FILE - Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks at the Battle Born Progress Progressive Summit, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Rosen, a Democrat from Nevada who steered a moderate path during her first term in the chamber, announced Wednesday, April 5, 2023, that she will seek reelection in the perennial battleground state. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Jacky Rosen
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen won reelection to a U.S. Senate seat in Nevada on Saturday, fending off a fierce challenge from Republican Sam Brown. A first-term moderate in a presidential battleground state, Rosen was among the GOP's top targets. She campaigned on lowering costs for the middle class, defending abortion rights and tackling the climate crisis. Over the summer, she introduced legislation that would allow extreme heat to qualify as a disaster under federal law, pointing to heat waves that have crippled the West. The Associated Press declared Rosen the winner at 12:15 a.m. EST.

