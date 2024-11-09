Democrat Jacky Rosen wins reelection to U.S. Senate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Incumbent Democrat Jacky Rosen wins the reelection to the U.S. Senate against Republican contender Sam Brown.

The Associated Press declared Rosen the winner at 9:15 p.m.

According to Decision Desk HQ, Rosen won with 47.8 percent of the votes, while Sam Brown lost with 46.4 percent.



Sam brown sent a statement regarding the race.

“Thank you, Nevada. Serving as your nominee has been the honor of a lifetime, and though the outcome is not what we hoped, I am deeply moved by the trust, dedication, and hope you’ve shown throughout this journey. Together, we set a new standard for what it means to stand for Nevada, united in a vision of strength, truth, resilience, and unwavering belief in a brighter future.



With President Trump leading, we stand on the brink of an era defined by renewed opportunity, unity, and a firm commitment to the America First principles that uplift everyone. This is not a conclusion, but the beginning of a renewed fight for our values and our nation’s greatness. Thank you for believing in this vision for Nevada and for America. I’ve got you, always.”

Sam Brown

At 12:45 p.m., Senator Rosen will deliver her remarks in Las Vegas at the Teamsters Local 631.

