List of Senate and Assembly Bills signed in Nevada after latest session

Gov. Sisolak has signed 140 pieces of legislation (so far) from the 81st session of the Nevada Legislature.

All of the bills below have been signed. Some have already gone into effect, Some went into effect in May or July. Others are going into effect in October and January 2022.

Here are some of the bills (this is not a complete list):

ASSEMBLY BILL 19

Changes social studies subjects that are part of mandatory curriculum, removing government and adding civics, financial literacy and multicultural education.

ASSEMBLY BILL 22

Requires Nevada Department of Veterans Services to develop a transition assistance program to help veterans reintegrate into civilian life.

ASSEMBLY BILL 28

Helps local businesses to obtain state contracts by handicapping out-of-state bidders based on their state’s policies.

ASSEMBLY BILL 54

Creates the Advisory Committee on Traffic Safety to review and make recommendations on preventing and reducing deaths and injuries from motor vehicle crashes.

ASSEMBLY BILL 58

Authorizes the attorney general to conduct so-called pattern and practice investigations of state and local agencies accused of discriminatory behavior.

ASSEMBLY BILL 59

Raises legal age to use tobacco or nicotine products to 21, from 18.

ASSEMBLY BILL 60

Nullifies provisions of a contract or settlement agreement if they restrict one party from testifying against another about a crime, sexual harassment; discrimination or retaliation.

ASSEMBLY BILL 62

Gives the state treasurer permission to seek private donations for Nevadans with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

ASSEMBLY BILL 63

Authorizes local governments to use local natural disaster recovery funds to mitigate the effects of a declared emergency.

ASSEMBLY BILL 72

Makes a representative of the Nevada Indian Commission a voting member of the Nevada State Board on Geographic Names.

ASSEMBLY BILL 76

Paves the way to establish adult day health care at Nevada State Veterans Homes in Sparks and Boulder City.

ASSEMBLY BILL 77

Expands Nevada Department of Veteran Services’ role in prevention of suicide and homelessness.

ASSEMBLY BILL 88

Prohibits the use of any racially discriminatory name, logo, mascot or song, in Nevada’s K-12 schools.

ASSEMBLY BILL 89

Allows the transfer of a big game hunting tag to someone 16 or younger and eligible to hunt or who has a disability or life-threatening medical condition.

ASSEMBLY BILL 102

Expands free access to state parks for veterans with any disability.

ASSEMBLY BILL 106

Provides $50 million for small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASSEMBLY BILL 109

Raises teacher licensing threshold for a charter school to 80 percent, from 70 percent.

ASSEMBLY BILL 113

Extends the statute of limitations for sex trafficking crimes from four to six years.

ASSEMBLY BILL 118

Expands the use of child restraints in vehicles. Changes age, weight and height requirements.

ASSEMBLY BILL 119

Revises the duties of the Maternal Mortality Review Committee to look at factors of race, ethnicity, age, and geographic region in mortality.

ASSEMBLY BILL 123

Adds $10 to the cost of the Vegas Golden Knights license plate to help support the team’s foundation.

ASSEMBLY BILL 130

Requires insurers to offer uninsured and underinsured vehicle coverage on motorcycle policies.

ASSEMBLY BILL 138

Reverses the law that made those convicted of felony drug crimes ineligible for federal food or family assistance.

ASSEMBLY BILL 139

Allows local governments to use normally-restricted excess enterprise funds to build fire stations.

ASSEMBLY BILL 143

Expands state services for human trafficking victims.

ASSEMBLY BILL 141

Seals records of summary evictions occurring during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

ASSEMBLY BILL 156

Allows for the transfer of in-state college tuition waivers from a member of the Nevada National Guard to a member of their immediate family.

ASSEMBLY BILL 157

Allows people to sue if someone calls the police on them based solely on their race, color, religion or other discriminatory reason.

ASSEMBLY 158

Reduces penalties for underage use and possession of marijuana or alcohol.

ASSEMBLY BILL 165

Makes tuition permanently free for honorably discharged veterans at state colleges and universities.

ASSEMBLY BILL 171

Protects Rocky Mountain junipers (swamp cedars) in the Bahsahwahbee Traditional Cultural Property in White Pine County.

ASSEMBLY BILL 177

Requires pharmacies to print prescription labels in additional languages upon request.

ASSEMBLY BILL 182

Revises the elements of an “advancing prostitution” charge against owners of property where illegal prostitution takes place.

ASSEMBLY BILL 187

Designates September as “Ovarian and Prostate Cancer Prevention and Awareness Month.”

ASSEMBLY BILL 189

Expands Medicaid coverage for pregnant women.

ASSEMBLY BILL 190

Allows certain employees to use sick leave for any purpose, including to help an immediate family member with medical needs.

ASSEMBLY BILL 191

Adds Medicaid coverage for services of community health workers.

ASSEMBLY BILL 192

Changes procedures for testing pregnant women for syphilis and removes the penalty for a woman who refuses treatment.

ASSEMBLY BILL 194

Requires schools to adopt policies for appealing a student’s suspension or expulsion.

ASSEMBLY BILL 197

Authorizes minors who don’t live with their parents or legal guardian to consent to certain health services for themselves or their children.

ASSEMBLY BILL 200

Permits veterinary telemedicine.

ASSEMBLY BILL 205

Adds Medicaid coverage for cognitive assessment and care planning for those showing signs of impairment.

ASSEMBLY BILL 227

Seeks to ensure that construction workers are paid wages in line with their skills and prevents “off the books” work.

ASSEMBLY 235

Requires high schools to educate students on financial planning and help them apply for state and federal student aid.

ASSEMBLY BILL 236

Changes age and residency requirements to be attorney general.

ASSEMBLY BILL 249

Prohibits communities governed by homeowners associations from restricting daily hours for seasonal construction below what is locally authorized.

ASSEMBLY 253

Makes changes to the Open Meeting Law related to meetings of subcommittees and meetings conducted using remote technology.

ASSEMBLY 254

Allows college athletes to be compensated for endorsements.

ASSEMBLY BILL 262

Will allow students of Nevada State Higher Education institutions who are members or descendants of one of our federally recognized tribal nations to have certain fees waived.

ASSEMBLY BILL 270

Allows the Nevada Indian Commission to have access to funding necessary to preserve and maintain the Stewart Indian School Cultural Center and Museum.

ASSEMBLY BILL 280

Requires public single-stall restrooms to be gender neutral.

ASSEMBLY BILL 284

Establishes a procedure to challenge the validity of a motor vehicle lien.

ASSEMBLY BILL 286

Bill restricts the manufacture, possession, purchase, transfer, transportation, or sale of firearms and unfinished frames or receivers that have not been imprinted with a serial number in accordance with federal law and provides penalties for violating these restrictions.

ASSEMBLY BILL 296

Allows people to sue for having sensitive or personal data publicly disseminated (also known as “doxxing”).

ASSEMBLY BILL 308

Prohibits landlords from charging a late fee if rent is paid within three days of being due and extends required notice period for rent increases.

ASSEMBLY BILL 341

Authorizes cannabis consumption lounges.

ASSEMBLY BILL 374

Creates a Statewide Substance Use Response Working Group and requires the Working Group to review certain issues relating to substance misuse and substance use disorders.

ASSEMBLY BILL 396

Revises rules for use of deadly force by law enforcement.

ASSEMBLY BILL 399

Requires that all eggs sold in Nevada be certified cage-free, with some exceptions.

ASSEMBLY 403

Decriminalizes jaywalking and provides for civil penalties up to $100.

ASSEMBLY BILL 406

Withholds casino gambling winnings from people who owe child support.

ASSEMBLY BILL 412

Exempts fully autonomous vehicles from requirements for side mirrors, wipers and other equipment on regular vehicles.

ASSEMBLY BILL 421

Removes and replaces outdated references to “insanity” and “deaf and dumb” in state code.

ASSEMBLY BILL 436

Makes changes to vision plan requirements with goal of increased competition and lower prices for consumers.

ASSEMBLY BILL 452

Require some state agencies and entities to submit data on greenhouse gas emissions to the state Department of Conservation for its required annual report.

ASSEMBLY BILL 485

Restructures the Division of Emergency Management from the Department of Public Safety to the Nevada National Guard.

ASSEMBLY BILL 486

Temporarily stops evictions if a tenant is awaiting rental assistance. Effective immediately through June 5, 2023.

ASSEMBLY BILL 495

Creates a 1 percent levy on large silver and gold mines for public school funding. This funding will benefit every educator, every student, and every family in Nevada. Additionally, this bill dedicates $200 million in Nevada’s federal funding for Nevada’s K-12 public schools.

SENATE BILLS

SENATE BILL 18

Increases administrative fines for violations relating to public utilities and adds fines for submitting inaccurate or misleading information to the Public Utilities Commission.

SENATE BILL 28

Establishes the offense of sexual harassment within the Nevada Code of Military Justice and provides for punishment.

SENATE BILL 46

Makes certain public documents, such as deeds and voting records, confidential for employees of the attorney general’s office.

SENATE BILL 50

Limits issuance of no-knock warrants to law enforcement except to protect the public or a police officer or to prevent destruction of evidence.

SENATE BILL 52

Creates a program to award a dark sky designation to localities, reserves, parks etc.

SENATE BILL 62

Expands which charitable organizations must register with the state to add those that solicit donations but are not federally tax exempt.

SENATE BILL 102

Changes date by which K-2 students must turn 5, 6, or 7 to start their respective grade, from Sept. 30 to the first day of the school year.

SENATE BILL 103

Bars an insurer from refusing to issue a policy or charging more for one based on specific dog breeds.

SENATE BILL 144

Allows manufacturers and food establishments to produce and sell foods and beverages that contain hemp products.

SENATE BILL 122

Requires certain cannabis establishment employees to undergo safety and prevention training.

SENATE BILL 148

Requires law enforcement agencies to submit information on hate crimes to the state’s central records repository.

SENATE BILL 166

Changes felony hate crimes law to allow for perpetrator and victim to be of the same race, gender, national origin or other characteristic.

SENATE BILL 168

Allows for curbside pickup and changes labeling requirements for cannabis products.

SENATE BILL 173

Aimed at helping districts address the learning loss experienced as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, to ensure that none of our students slip through the cracks because of the disruption the pandemic had on all of our daily lives.

SENATE BILL 181

Changes licensing provisions for alcohol and drug counselors to expand addiction treatment providers.

SENATE BILL 196

Prohibits a health care provider from performing a pelvic exam on an anesthetized or unconscious patient without their prior consent.

SENATE BILL 203

Eliminates the statute of limitations for a civil action to recover damages for childhood sexual abuse.

SENATE BILL 204

Authorizes DMV to issue and receive certain documents and conduct certain transactions electronically.

SENATE BILL 212

Limits police use of force and requires use of de-escalation techniques.

SENATE BILL 248

Requires a collection agency to provide written notice to someone who owes a medical debt at least 60 days before taking action to collect.

SENATE BILL 249

Allows mental and behavioral health professionals to excuse student absences from school and give every student 3 mental health days.

SENATE BILL 251

Requires primary care providers to check if women should be screened for BRCA gene mutation that causes breast cancer.

SENATE BILL 260

Extends existing restrictions on website operators selling a user’s personal data to data brokers.

SENATE BILL 305

Prohibits discrimination in decisions regarding organ transplants based on a person’s disability.

SENATE BILL 311

Authorizes the Nevada Rural Housing Authority to create a for-profit business entity to support affordable housing development.

SENATE BILL 320

Regulates third-party food delivery companies and requires written contracts with food providers.

SENATE BILL 344

Bars people from letting wild animals come into direct contact with others.

SENATE BILL 362

Requires the Clark County Regional Transportation Commission to provide on-call microtransit services.

SENATE BILL 364

Requires hospitals and emergency care centers to inform victims of their right to receive emergency contraception and provide it on request.

SENATE BILL 383

Set rules for e-bikes, including places of operation, rider age and helmet rules.

SENATE BILL 387

Requires the Public Utilities Commission to set rules, including rate caps, for inmate calling services.

SENATE BILL 396

Allows public agencies to contract with private entities in or out of state to buy prescription drugs, pharmaceutical services, or medical supplies.

SENATE BILL 444

Appropriates $268 million for education for the 2019-21 period to cover a decrease in revenue.

SENATE BILL 450

Authorizes the board of trustees of a school district to issue general obligation bonds previously authorized by a vote of the people for a second additional period of 10 years without additional approval. This legislation will allow for schools to be repaired and new schools to be built, all while creating new jobs.

SENATE BILL 440

Provides an annual sales tax holiday for members of the Nevada National Guard and their families over the three-day Nevada Day holiday.

SENATE BILL 222

Tasks the Nevada Office for New Americans, the Office of Minority Health and Equity, and the Commission on Minority Affairs to work together to organize an annual meeting between the liaisons to discuss ways to increase access and inclusivity, work toward eliminating systemic racism and tear down structural barriers to make life easier for people in these communities.

SENATE BILL 318

Will help bridge the gap of communications by proactively ensuring that the Division of Public Health and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services and each district health department take reasonable measures to ensure that persons with limited English proficiency (LEPs) have meaningful and timely access to services and resources to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect them against this virus.

SENATE BILL 327

Adds hairstyles to racially or ethnically distinctive traits protected from discrimination.

SENATE BILL 69

Requires peer recovery support specialists and peer recovery support specialist supervisors who provide peer recovery support services under certain conditions to be certified.

SENATE BILL 154

Requires the Department of Health and Human Services to apply for a waiver to receive federal funding for coverage of the treatment of the substance use disorder of a person in an institution for mental diseases.

SENATE BILL 390

Provides for the establishment of a suicide prevention and behavioral health crisis hotline.

SENATE BILL 165

Establishes provisions related to E-sports. Establishes the Esports Technical Advisory Committee and requires the Nevada Gaming Control Board to appoint members of the Committee.

SENATE BILL 96

Increases the reimbursement rate for autist services

