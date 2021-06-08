Gov. Sisolak signs new bills that may affect you

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Sisolak signed several bills into law on Monday that could impact you.

One helps renters by temporarily pausing evictions if they applied for rental assistance. The eviction can be thrown out if the landlord refused to take the financial assistance.

Sisolak stopping by Shanghai Plaza in Chinatown Monday to sign two bills, as well.

Both aim to help Nevada's diverse communities by making it easier for people to access state programs and leaders

The governor also signing a bill banning racially offensive mascots at Nevada schools.