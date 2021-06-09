Watch
Nevada decriminalizes minor traffic offenses

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a new bill into law that decriminalizes minor traffic offenses
Posted at 11:00 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 02:00:23-04

NEVADA (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed Assembly Bill 116 into law, decriminalizing minor traffic violations in Nevada.

Nevada was one of only 13 states prosecuting minor traffic violations as criminal offenses. Now they will be tried as civil infractions.

Advocates say, prior to this legislation people who couldn't pay their traffic tickets ended up facing an arrest or even jail time, which was costly to taxpayers.

