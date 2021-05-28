Gov. Sisolak signs bill to help construction workers, bolstering apprenticeships

Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 227 and Senate Bill 247 into law.

Assembly Bill 227, sponsored by Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, enhances state law to address the classification of certain employees in the construction industry.

This measure protects industry workers, ensures they are paid wages commensurate with their skills, and prevents off the books work.

Senate Bill 247, sponsored by Senator Dondero Loop fortifies traditional apprenticeship programs while providing clear pathways of approval for emerging non-traditional apprenticeship and work-based learning opportunities.

The passage of these laws bolsters the State and Governor’s continued commitment to provide good paying jobs, protect workers, and continue down the path of increased and skilled workforce development for workers in the State.