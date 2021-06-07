Nevada leaders celebrate Henderson Pride Parade with signing of bills

HENDERSON (KTNV) — In honor of pride month, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed important bills into law.

Sisolak was at the Henderson Pride Parade at the Henderson Equality Center on Sunday along with several other state leaders.

One of the bills signed requires government agencies to ask about gender identity and sexuality, just like they ask about race.

Another bill would help LGBTQ-owned businesses receive information about loans and financing and one of the bills modernizes Nevada's HIV criminal laws.

"While we celebrate these accomplishments it's also the time to reflect on the progress that's been made while focusing on the steps that can be taken to eliminate prejudice and exclusion. We celebrate diversity while helping to create a more inclusive society for all," Sisolak said.

Additionally, the last bill would allow pharmacists to use their expert knowledge to increase access to care for HIV patients.

Sunday also marked the center's grand reopening.