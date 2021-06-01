Las Vegas celebrates as June is Pride Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Annually, the month of June represents Pride Month around the world, yet many wonder why June?

It all started on June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in the New York City neighborhood of Greenwich Village.

The New York City Police Department had begun raiding known LGBT bars and establishments and the LGBTQ community, prominently trans women, started to fight back and stand up to the police for what they felt was unjust treatment.

During the month of June, 13 Action News will present a special Bridging the Divide series that will take an in-depth look into the LGBTQ community's fight for equality.

Here is the full list if topics that will be included in the series:

HISTORY OF FIGHT FOR GAY RIGHTS PT.1

In part 1 we will take a look back at the major milestones in the history of LGBTQ rights and talk about how far equality has come but that there is still a long way to go.

Part 1 will also address the HIV/AIDS pandemic and President Regan's refusal to recognize it.

HISTORY OF GAY RIGHTS PT.2

Matthew Shepard was beaten, tortured, and left to die near Laramie, Wyoming in 1998.

The Matthew Shepard Foundation helped pioneer the country’s first federal hate crimes legislation with the passing of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in 2009. The legislation has provided hate crimes training to 1,060 law enforcement officers and 76 prosecutors since May 2017.

TRANSGENDER RIGHTS

Nevada is ranked among the best states when it comes to LGBTQ rights. We will speak with the Human Rights Campaign on how far Nevada has come and what changes still need to be made in the state.

This story will also feature the stars of FX's "Pose" and a local trans woman.

BLACK QUEER COMMUNITY

Black LGBTQ people face an increased risk of violence and harassment. A new app hopes to help change that. The creator of Lavender Book will speak to us about the issues and solutions.

NEVADA SENATE BILL 194

SB 194 will change the way civics will be taught in local schools around the state. Supporters say the most important part of this bill is page 8, which adds people of various backgrounds to the NRS Statute, which includes people from the LGBTQ community.

The bill has passed the Nevada Senate with 100% support from lawmakers.

GAY NIGHTLIFE DURING PANDEMIC

We will speak to local gay bars and nightlife about how they handled the COVID-19 pandemic and the struggles they went through to stay afloat.

THE LAS VEGAS DRAG SCENE IS BACK!

As restrictions are loosening up, drag shows are coming back: Drag bingo at the Westgate, Drag Brunch at Treasure Island, and of course all the smaller local bar shows. Plenty of LGBTQ entertainers were out of work during the pandemic and we will talk to several about the struggles over the past year and the return to the stage.

