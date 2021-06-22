First gay bar in the Las Vegas Arts District opens during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Garden Las Vegas opened their doors in the middle of the pandemic.

Despite challenges, owner Educardo Cordova beat the odds and is now ready for nightlife's comeback.

Cordova says The Garden is the "hottest gay bar in Las Vegas."

"We have a brand new concept for gay nightlife in Las Vegas. We offer signature cocktails, an amazing drag brunch on Saturday and Sunday and we just have something for everyone," Cordova says.

Cordova says he dreamed of opening a bar for the LGBTQ community for `12 years and his dream finally came true when he opened The Garden in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District.

"I couldn't have found a better location than the Arts District," Cordova said.

Since reopening and allowing full capacity inside, Cordova says safety protocols are still in place and they will continue to follow CDC guidelines.

"I am really blessed and lucky that I am able to give the LGBTQ community a safe place to enjoy themselves," Cordova said.

While entertainment was a challenge during the pandemic, Cordova says he is happy to welcome back live performers.

"It was a challenge but just like anyone you can adapt and in the end we survived," Cordova said.

The Garden is located at 1017 S. 1st St #180.