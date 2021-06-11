RuPaul's Drag Race Live! returning to Flamingo hotel-casino

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!, the most sickening eleganza extravaganza in Las Vegas herstory, is returning to the stage at Flamingo Las Vegas beginning Aug. 5.

Tickets for performances through Dec. 31 are on sale now.

From the creative team behind the Emmy Award-winning series RuPaul’s Drag Race, the critically acclaimed Las Vegas revue is everything you love about the TV show and then some. With over-the-top costumes, visually stunning sets and jaw-dropping performances, RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! serves the audience a drag experience like they’ve never seen before. Each show features six queens, including Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Vanessa “Vanjie” Matteo and Yvie Oddly.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! will perform Thursday through Monday at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets starting at $49, plus applicable tax and fees, are available for purchase now by clicking here.

To coincide with the reopening of RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!, RuPaul’s Werk Room, the immersive, multi-sensory store experience at Flamingo Las Vegas, will also reopen this August. A reflection of the bold, interactive style of the live show, RuPaul’s Werk Room is located next to the Spa at Flamingo Las Vegas near the conference center and will be open daily at 4 p.m.

Directed by RuPaul and award-winning choreographer and filmmaker Jamal Sims, RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! is produced by World of Wonder, the creative team behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, with Voss Events. Original music for RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! is written by RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race composer Leland and Tom Campbell, Chief Creative Officer at World of Wonder.

The score includes RuPaul’s hit songs from the past 13 seasons of Drag Race, plus original show-stopping numbers created especially for this residency.