The Center of Southern Nevada hosts youth prom during PRIDE month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Center of Southern Nevada and Qvolution will host their annual Youth prom on Saturday during PRIDE month.

This year's theme is "Over the Rainbow and Under the Stars."

This will be a night of music, food, dancing, live entertainment, and more.

Ashante Herring, Youth Resource Specialist at The Center, says prom at the Center is all about celebrating and loving yourself.

"This is important because after 2020 our youth was hit hard and it's important to remind them they are loved, acknowledged, and accepted for exactly who they are," Herring said.

Herring says the event is open to ages 13-24 and free to the public.

"Come dressed as your authentic self and/or glamorously as you want," Herring said.

The event takes place Saturday, June 12 and is from 7 - 10 p.m.

Herring says during the month of PRIDE, it's important to remind those you love that they matter and to always live in their truth.

"The message that I would love to give to parents and caregivers who have LGBT youth is to just love their child and take care of them they are the people who they are around the most often and that can have the greatest impact on them," Herring said.

The Center of Southern Nevada is located at 401 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89101.

