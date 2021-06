LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shake Shack is teaming up with the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada to celebrate pride month.

Today a portion of sales from the locations at downtown Summerlin, The District At Green Valley Ranch and the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets will go to the Center.

You just have to mention Donation Day or use the code "Donate25" when checking out on the app.

Join us all month for stories on the LGBTQ community.

If you miss any of them head to KTNV.com/VegasPride2021.