Vice President Kamala Harris on Nevada election legislation: 'Nevada made voting easier'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris is weighing in on legislation signed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak that impacts voting in the state.

On Friday, the governor signed five election bills into law: Assembly bills 121, 126, 321, 422 and 432.

"Earlier this month, Nevada made voting easier by expanding mail in voting," said VP Harris in a statement after the signings. She's referencing Assembly Bill 321, which was signed by Gov. Sisolak on June 2.

"And today," her statement continued, "the Governor signed into law additional legislation to increase access to the ballot box."

The vice president's full remarks read:

The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy—and defending that fundamental right is the most important work we can do as a nation. Earlier this month, Nevada made voting easier by expanding mail in voting. And today, the Governor signed into law additional legislation to increase access to the ballot box. The fact is: when Americans cast a ballot, we not only decide our leaders. We determine the future of our nation, and we strengthen our democracy.



That’s why the Biden-Harris Administration strongly supports the For the People Act, which would ensure fair participation in every state, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would curb racial discrimination in our elections.

Gov. Sisolak laid out a brief summary of each bill on social media. Details are below.

Assembly Bill 121 will allow voters with disabilities to use the existing electronic transmission system used by our military and overseas voters to register to vote, to request an absentee ballot and to cast an absentee ballot.

Assembly Bill 126 changes Nevada’s contest from a party-run, in-person caucus meeting to a government-run primary election. The law will require the presidential primary to be held on the first Tuesday in February in a presidential election year.

Assembly Bill 321 replaces existing law concerning ballots for absentee voters, mailing precincts, and mail ballots with new provisions that require county and city clerks to send each registered voter a mail ballot for all elections.

Assembly Bill 422 requires the Nevada Secretary of State to create a centralized database that collects and stores voter preregistration and registration information from all counties. The governor says the law will result in "a more efficient and streamlined voter list."

Assembly Bill 432 expands the list of state agencies that will implement automatic voter registration, as the Nevada DMV does.