Gov. Sisolak signs bills in political advertising, protection for victims of human trafficking

Today, Governor Sisolak signed a slew of bills that address transparency in political advertisements, prevent children from accessing tobacco products, and increase protections for victims of human trafficking.

Assembly Bill 166

Modernizes requirements for campaign disclosures by requiring political campaigns and organizations to include funding disclosures on text messages as are currently required for mailers and television ads. The Governor was joined by Assemblyman Gregory Hafen for the bill signing.

Assembly Bill 360

Requires the use of enhanced technology for age verification in the sale of a tobacco product to a person under 40 years of age. The Governor was joined by Assemblyman Gregory Hafen and Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy for the bill signing.

Assembly Bill 178

Revises provisions related to prescription drugs and waives any restrictions on the time period within which a prescription may be refilled for an insured person who resides in the area to which a state of emergency or declaration of disaster applies if the insured requests the refill within a certain time. The Governor was joined by Assemblywoman Hardy for this bill signing.

Assembly Bill 113

Extends the limitation of time within which a criminal prosecution for sex trafficking must be commenced to six years. The Governor was joined by Assemblywoman Hardy for this bill signing.

Assembly Bill 143

Establishes provisions concerning victims of human trafficking. The bill requires the administrator of the Division of Child and Family Services of the Department of Health and Human Services to designate a human trafficking specialist within the program for compensation for victims of crime, develop a statewide plan for the delivery of services to victims of human trafficking and form the State of Nevada Human Trafficking Coalition to assist the designated human trafficking specialist in carrying out his or her duties and in maximizing resources for local human trafficking task forces.

The Governor was joined by Assemblywoman Krasner, Assemblywoman Hardy and Division of Child and Family Services Administrator Ross Armstrong.