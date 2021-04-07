Lawyers meet before judge to discuss status of Real Water case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another hearing involving Real Water took place on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Real Water, which is based in Henderson, is currently being sued by several people because they believe they became severely ill after drinking the enhanced water.

The hearing was attended by attorney Will Kemp on behalf of the plaintiffs and Craig Mueller, corporate counsel for Real Water.

Topics of discussion during the hearing included the ORP (oxidation reduction potential) meters, the ORP meter operator at the Henderson plant, and testing of water in the possession of the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs asked for an order to be allowed to depose the ORP meter operator. The judge approved.

Both parties agreed that the ORP meter and water would be sent to the FDA to be tested.

It was also reported during the hearing that the FDA has gone through Real Water’s warehouses in Henderson and Mesa, Arizona, and a detailed report is expected soon.

Additionally, it was reported that the insurance company involved have not hired counsel at this time.

A status check was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 13.

