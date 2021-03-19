Vegas-based company Real Water responds to reports of health concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The company Real Water, which has its corporate office in Las Vegas, is responding to reports that its product is linked to cases of acute non-viral hepatitis in Clark County.

Real Water says it is "saddened" to hear of the potential health issues. All retailers are being asked by the company to pull the product from shelves immediately.

Real Water says it takes the safety of its products and concern for its customers' health seriously.

Read the full statement posted on the company's website below: