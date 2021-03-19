Vegas-based company Real Water responds to reports of health concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The company Real Water, which has its corporate office in Las Vegas, is responding to reports that its product is linked to cases of acute non-viral hepatitis in Clark County.
Real Water says it is "saddened" to hear of the potential health issues. All retailers are being asked by the company to pull the product from shelves immediately.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
Real Water says it takes the safety of its products and concern for its customers' health seriously.
Read the full statement posted on the company's website below:
Real Water was notified on March 16, 2021, of a potential problem with our water dating back to November 2020. We are saddened to hear of the potential health issue of the product from our Real Water Las Vegas Home Delivery operation.
We, at Real Water, take the safety of our products and concern for our customer’s health seriously. Real Water takes great strides in every way to make sure our product is safe for consumption. Our goal is to diligently work with the FDA to achieve a swift resolution.
While the potential problem arose in Las Vegas, we are taking proactive steps to stop selling and distributing Real Water products throughout the United States until the issue is resolved.
Real Water is asking that all retailers pull the product from the shelf, effective immediately, and hold it in the back rooms or return it to the distributors.
Any customer who has purchased Real Water from a retailer is asked to return the product.For more information, we urge you to call 702-310-5437 or email us at customerservice@drinkrealwater.com