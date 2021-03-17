Las Vegas family files lawsuit against 'Real Water' claiming links to liver damage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Emely and Christopher Brian Wren have filed a complaint in Clark County District Court, their 2-year-old son Christoper Noah Wren is also listed on the complaint, claiming both father and son became ill after drinking "Real Water."

The complaint alleges the Wrens "purchased bottled water with toxins from the Defendants (Real Water)."

RELATED: Southern Nevada Health District links 'Real Water' to cases of acute non-viral hepatitis

According to court documents, Christopher Brian Wren was "interviewed by an investigator from the Southern Nevada Health District and/or the Center for Disease Controls and informed that drinking Real Water is believed to be the cause of his extreme liver damage and the cause of an extraordinary number of liver damage cases involving Nevada residents."

In August 2020 Christopher Brian Wren was hospitalized and after medical testing, he was informed that he was a candidate for an immediate liver transplant, the complaint says.

Then in November 2020, according to court documents, his son Christopher Noah Wren "was transported on an emergency jet trip from Summerlin Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas to Primary Children’s Hospital at Salt Lake City, Utah, to get emergency treatment for liver malfunction and was hospitalized for days."

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, to date, the consumption of “Real Water” brand alkaline water was found to be the only common link identified between all the cases.

The FDA says it is conducting a further investigation into the facility.

The health district is continuing to monitor for cases of acute non-viral hepatitis.

