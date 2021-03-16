Southern Nevada Health District links 'Real Water' to cases of acute non-viral hepatitis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and its state partners to investigate reports of acute non-viral hepatitis in Clark County.

SNHD says it received initial reports of five cases in children of acute non-viral hepatitis in November 2020. The cause of their illness at that time was unknown.

All five children required hospitalization but have since recovered, according to the health district.

The patients lived in four different households.

SNHD says six additional people have reported experiencing less severe symptoms that included vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite, and fatigue. These patients include three adults and three children.

According to the health district, to date, the consumption of “Real Water” brand alkaline water was found to be the only common link identified between all the cases.

The FDA says it is conducting a further investigation into the facility. The health district is continuing to monitor for cases of acute non-viral hepatitis.

The FDA released the following statement from Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response:

“The FDA is committed to protecting the health of Americans and is especially concerned when there is a food safety issue impacting our youngest, and some of the most vulnerable in the population – infants and young children. Upon learning about reports of acute non-viral hepatitis in Nevada, impacting five young children, the FDA quickly activated a team to further investigate. We are working closely with the CDC, state and local partners to complete our investigation and monitor for any additional illnesses.



“We are advising consumers, restaurants and retailers to not consume, cook with, sell or serve “Real Water” alkaline water until more information is known about the cause of the illnesses. We are working to determine how the alkaline water may be related to the illnesses. Although the investigation is ongoing, CDC’s analysis of epidemiologic information indicates that this alkaline water product may be the cause of the illnesses. We will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.”

SNHD says acute non-viral hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can be caused by exposure to toxins, autoimmune disease, or drinking too much alcohol. Though hepatitis can have many causes, symptoms often include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain, and yellow skin or eyes.

Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should contact their health care provider.

