Who is the man behind the Real Water bottled water company?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many Nevadans know Brent Allen Jones.

Jones is the CEO of Affinity Lifestyles, which is the company that makes Real Water, a brand of bottled water in Nevada.

Real Water was recently linked to several cases of non-viral hepatitis by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The illness resulted in 5 children being hospitalized and 6 (3 adults and 3 children) other people reporting less severe symptoms of the illness.

Jones is a lawyer, politician and businessman. He is also a conservative and Scientologist.

He began his career in California where he was born.

After graduating from California State University, Northridge, where he received a Bachelor of Science in business administration, he received a juris doctor from the Pepperdine University School of Law.

He served as a Republican member of the Nevada Assembly from 2014 until 2016, after running unsuccessfully in 2012. He represented District 35 and was opposed to taxes. He was defeated in his bid for reelection by Democrat Justin Watkins. He also ran for lieutenant governor in 2018.

This is not the first time that Jones and Real Water have made headlines.

Jones and Affinity Lifestyles have been the target of several discrimination lawsuits filed by former employees, including one by a woman who claimed Jones made her and other new employees watch videos with Sceintology undertones.

Another woman claimed the company had engaged in religious and age discrimination against her.

Jones denied the claims in an interview with KTNV-TV Channel 13 in May 2016.

Ultimately, a judge sided with Jones and the lawsuits were dismissed.

Additionally, a former executive with the bottled water company who worked with Jones on his election campaigns claimed that he was “required” to attend several Scientology-based facilities.

