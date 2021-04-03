FDA warns Real Water still advertising, available for purchase online

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The FDA is urging every Nevadan not to consume "Real Water" brand alkaline water in any capacity after five children had to be sent to the hospital, reportedly after drinking it.

Real Water Inc. is still under investigation by the FDA, the CDC, and the Southern Nevada Health District. Its alkaline water products are being blamed for five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis in kids in southern Nevada. According to the FDA, those five kids suffered acute liver failure and the only thing they had in common was consuming Real Water.

Despite that, the feds say the company is still advertising its recalled products on social media, and they're still available for you to buy online.

On March 24, 2021, the company issued a voluntary recall of all sizes of its Real Water drinking water and concentrate. But, as recently as March 31, two days ago, the FDA says Real Water was still being sold by online retailers.

A quick google search for "Real Water brand alkaline water" yields several results from grocery stores in the Las Vegas valley through the delivery service Instacart.

But, Albertsons and Natural Grocers, two of the grocery stores listed online as selling the recalled products, sent 13 Action News statements saying they pulled real water products off store shelves after the recall in mid-March, and any order placed through Instacart could not be filled.

"This product was pulled from all stores in mid-March. If a customer was to place an order online for this item, it would not be filled as this item has been pulled from inventory/shelves upon the recall being initiated," said Nancy Keane, an Albertsons spokesperson.

"“We issued a voluntary recall notice on the Natural Grocers website on 3/19/21 and sent the recall notice to all of our stores with instructions to pull all Real Water products from shelves and to hang a shelf notice informing customers of the recall. All of our stores have pulled the product from shelves. Consumers who may have purchased this product are being advised to discontinue use and either throw it away or return it to the store for credit or refund. If someone were to place an order for Real Water via Instacart, as of 3/19/21 that item would not be fulfilled," said Pamela Lipshitz, a spokesperson for Natural Grocers.

The FDA is now conducting an audit to find out how effective the company's recall really was.

The FDA continues to urge everyone to avoid drinking, cooking with, selling or serving Real Water, including to your pets.

The FDA adds that Real Water Inc. is not cooperating with its investigation. Lawyers for the company say they can't track down the plant manager in Henderson.

Despite that, hearings are scheduled to take place next week. 13 Action News will be following along and providing updates on-air and online.