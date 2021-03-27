Lawsuits allege Real Water connected to death of 3 dogs, UFC fighter's illness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The legal battle over Real Water is growing.

New lawsuits link the Henderson-based water company to the deaths of three dogs as well as the acute liver failure of a UFC fighter.

The water is also being blamed for a woman's stroke and severe illnesses in multiple children.

The Food and Drug Administration says Real Water is not cooperating with its investigation and claims requests for records have gone unanswered.

The company's president has previously said he is cooperating and has asked retailers to pull the bottles of water from store shelves.