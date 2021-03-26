Menu

FDA claims Real Water not cooperating with investigation

The Food and Drug Administration says the Henderson-based company Real Water is not cooperating with an investigation.
Posted at 10:14 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Food and Drug Administration says the Henderson-based company Real Water is not cooperating with an investigation.

The water has been linked to several cases of liver illness.

FDA officials say their requests for records have gone unanswered.

The company's president has previously said he is cooperating with the agency, and he asked retailers to pull the bottles of water from store shelves.

Several lawsuits have been filed by people who claim the water made them sick.

