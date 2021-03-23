Real Water facing another lawsuit, president shares statement online

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another lawsuit has been filed against Real Water and Affinity Lifestyles.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday by five people who claim that they became sick after drinking Real Water.

The Southern Nevada Health District sent out a warning last week about the bottled water, saying it has been linked to cases of acute non-viral hepatitis.

The lawsuit was filed by the Kemp Jones law firm and also names Whole Foods Market, Costco Wholesale and Terrible Herbst as defendants.

According to the lawsuit, Miriam Brody was treated for liver failure at a Henderson Hospital in 2018.

10 months later, Myles Hunwardsen was diagnosed with acute liver failure and was flown to Los Angeles, California, for a liver transplant.

Three other people — Tina Hartshorn, Jazmin Schaffer and Christina Sosa — were treated for similar problems at various hospitals in the Las Vegas valley.

Real Water President Brent Jones, who is also a former Nevada legislator, asked retailers to pull the product from shelves and issued a statement.

On Tuesday, he posted a statement on YouTube and the company’s website.

Jones says that they are concerned about what has happened but that they started the company 13 years ago to provide a healthy product that benefits and elevates people’s lifestyles

He also said that although the problems appear to linked to the Las Vegas bottled water operations, they have asked retailers nationwide to pull the product.

The FDA has warned consumers not to drink or cook with the water. It has also asked retailers and restaurants to discontinue use or sale.