During court hearing Real Water lawyer says he can't find plant manager

HENDERSON (KTNV) — New developments in the legal battle over Real Water.
During a virtual court hearing, the lawyer for the company told a judge he cannot find the company's plant manager.
He asked the judge for a week to track him down.
Lawsuits link the Henderson-based water company to the deaths of 3 dogs as well as an acute liver failure of a UFC fighter.
The water is also being blamed for a woman's stroke and severe illnesses in multiple children as well.
The FDA says real water is not cooperating with its investigation.