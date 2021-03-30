Menu

Watch
Local News

Actions

During court hearing Real Water lawyer says he can't find plant manager

items.[0].videoTitle
Real Water lawyer says he can't find plant manager in a virtual court hearing today.
Posted at 9:07 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 00:07:26-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — New developments in the legal battle over Real Water.

During a virtual court hearing, the lawyer for the company told a judge he cannot find the company's plant manager.

RELATED: Lawsuits allege Real Water connected to death of 3 dogs, UFC fighter's illness

He asked the judge for a week to track him down.

Lawsuits link the Henderson-based water company to the deaths of 3 dogs as well as an acute liver failure of a UFC fighter.

The water is also being blamed for a woman's stroke and severe illnesses in multiple children as well.

The FDA says real water is not cooperating with its investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HEALTH CHECK '21

8:08 AM, Mar 16, 2021