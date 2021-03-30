During court hearing Real Water lawyer says he can't find plant manager

HENDERSON (KTNV) — New developments in the legal battle over Real Water.

During a virtual court hearing, the lawyer for the company told a judge he cannot find the company's plant manager.

He asked the judge for a week to track him down.

Lawsuits link the Henderson-based water company to the deaths of 3 dogs as well as an acute liver failure of a UFC fighter.

The water is also being blamed for a woman's stroke and severe illnesses in multiple children as well.

The FDA says real water is not cooperating with its investigation.