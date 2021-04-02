Centers for Disease Control issues advisory for Real Water

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Centers for Disease Control has issued a Health Alert Network Advisory for Real Water.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is assisting the SNHD in investigating a potential link between these illnesses and the consumption of an alkaline water product called ‘Real Water’ and other possible etiologies.”

The CDC warning advises “a high index of suspicion of acute non-viral hepatitis” and instructs clinicians to report any cases to their local health authority.

Multiple people have reported severe illness after drinking Real Water, which is based in the Las Vegas valley. Additionally, several lawsuits have been filed.

The FDA has also issued a warning about Real Water.

Real Water issued a statement on March 18, saying it was notified of a potential problem with its water on March 16 and that the problem dated back to November 2020.

Additionally, the FDA says it has become aware that Real Water is still being offered for sale through online retailers. The agency is working to locate any remaining products to ensure they are no longer available to consumers.

In addition, the FDA is conducting an audit to gauge the effectiveness of the voluntary recall initiated by Real Water, Inc. As of March 31, 2021, the audit has found that, prior to contact by FDA, a number of distributors had not received notification directly from the firm about the recall. Additionally, as of March 31 2021, Real Water Inc. is still promoting the product via social media despite issuing a recall announcement.

