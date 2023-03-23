Lucky guest hits late night jackpot at the Rio

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky guest is celebrating after hitting a late night jackpot at the Rio.
The resort said a guest hit a $100,000 jackpot Wednesday night just before midnight.
They were playing video poker.
As of Thursday afternoon, the casino hasn't said what the winner plans on doing with his prize.
