Lucky guest hits late night jackpot at the Rio

Posted at 3:28 PM, Mar 23, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky guest is celebrating after hitting a late night jackpot at the Rio.

The resort said a guest hit a $100,000 jackpot Wednesday night just before midnight.

They were playing video poker.

As of Thursday afternoon, the casino hasn't said what the winner plans on doing with his prize.

