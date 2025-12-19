LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police returned to local intersections Thursday to demonstrate crosswalk laws and safety requirements following a December 5 pedestrian fatality.

The demonstration comes as concerns grow about pedestrian safety on Las Vegas streets. Zion Robinson, who walks the area daily, said the risks are significant.

WATCH | Police demonstrate crosswalk safety laws in Las Vegas following pedestrian fatality

Las Vegas police demonstrate crosswalk safety laws after recent pedestrian fatality

"I was coming from school and before I got on the bus somebody was pulling up and they were on their phone instead of paying attention to the road. If they never looked up or if I never said anything I would've probably got hit," Robinson said.

Metro police walked through laws that apply to motorists, pedestrians, cyclists and scooter riders at what's called an offset crosswalk or Danish crosswalk.

"The intent is to give a safer barrier in the center of the street so you can actually face traffic and see vehicles as they're coming," said Sgt. David Stoddard.

KTNV

Stoddard reminded drivers they must stop when a pedestrian is on their half of the roadway.

"When the pedestrian is on this half of the roadway, the cars on this half need to stop — or any car close enough to be a hazard," Stoddard said.

Metro said the December 5 fatality involved both driver behavior and pedestrian error, and the driver never stopped.

Lieutenant Cody Fulwiler said responsibility belongs to everyone on the road, especially at night or when speeds are high.

KTNV

"A collision can happen in a millisecond. So just looking down at a text message real quick, the collision already happened. The pedestrian already crossed out in front of you or the vehicle or the motorcycle. You have to pay attention," Fulwiler said.

"And in that millisecond, a life is gone, and there's at least 2 people's lives that forever are changed," Fulwiler said.

KTNV

Robinson emphasized that pedestrians must also remain vigilant.

"Even if you press the button to walk across the street, you still gotta be aware because people still are gonna try to run the red light," Robinson said.

As part of the enforcement crackdown, officers dressed as the Grinch crossed streets at Flamingo and Mojave under police supervision, ready to pull over drivers not following the law.

Nearby resident Arrell Tompkins said the enforcement is much needed after seeing tragedy on local roads.

KTNV

"For the people who lost their lives, it's sad man. What the police are doing now is excellent. It should happen at every intersection, like I said, across the city. And maybe we'd have a safer city," Tompkins said.

The demonstrations are organized by local law enforcement and Ped Safe Vegas to bring attention to pedestrian safety. They conduct similar events at different crosswalks throughout the valley ahead of major holidays.

KTNV

Have you seen something on our roadways that you want to share with Channel 13? Reach out to us at ktnv.com/letstalk.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.