Las Vegas local hits it big with jackpot at The Orleans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas local celebrated a big weekend at The Orleans.
According to Boyd Gaming officials, the guest sat down to play IGT's $1 Denomination Triple Hot Ice progressive slot machine. On a $5 bet, the guest had three lucky seven symbols land on the pay line.
That meant they went home with a jackpot of over $94,000.
MORE RECENT GAMING WINS:
- Las Vegas local hits it big with nearly $90k jackpot at South Point casino
- California visitor wins $10.1 million jackpot at ARIA from $5 bets
- Wynn guest becomes millionaire after hitting jackpot
- Treasure Island guests take home nearly $100k in July jackpots
- Over $32 milion in jackpots handed out by Boyd Gaming in July