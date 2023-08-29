Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas local hits it big with jackpot at The Orleans

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
The Orleans jackpot
Posted at 10:28 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 13:28:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas local celebrated a big weekend at The Orleans.

According to Boyd Gaming officials, the guest sat down to play IGT's $1 Denomination Triple Hot Ice progressive slot machine. On a $5 bet, the guest had three lucky seven symbols land on the pay line.

That meant they went home with a jackpot of over $94,000.

MORE RECENT GAMING WINS:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH