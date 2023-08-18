Las Vegas local hits it big with nearly $90k jackpot at South Point casino
Posted at 3:00 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 18:02:21-04
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky Las Vegas local is going home even richer after stopping by the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa.
Casino officials said the guest stopped by on Wednesday and sat down to play Pai Gow.
They hit the progressive jackpot that was worth $84,662 as well as an extra $5,000 on the fortune bonus.
