Las Vegas local hits it big with nearly $90k jackpot at South Point casino

South Point jackpot - 8-16-23
Posted at 3:00 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 18:02:21-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky Las Vegas local is going home even richer after stopping by the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa.

Casino officials said the guest stopped by on Wednesday and sat down to play Pai Gow.

They hit the progressive jackpot that was worth $84,662 as well as an extra $5,000 on the fortune bonus.

