Over $32 million in jackpots handed out by Boyd Gaming in July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The winning streaks continue as Boyd Gaming officials announce more than $32 million in jackpots were handed out to lucky players at their properties throughout the valley last month.

The big paydays started on July 1. A guest stopped by Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall and won more than $13,000 from a Cash Falls machine. Two days later, a guest was playing on a poker machine at the Gold Coast Hotel & Casino when they were dealth four aces and a three and won $20,000.

On July 5, a guest named Debbie was able to turn $10 into $10,000 after hitting a jackpot on a Gold Standard machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino. A Las Vegas local hit a huge payday when stopping by the Cannery Casino & Hotel for the first time on July 7. He sat down at a Megabucks machine and won nearly $10.5 million.

Another guest stopped by Main Street Station on July 10 and won $11,000 while playing Keno. The next day, a lucky winner stopped by The California Hotel & Casino to play on a Huff 'n' More Puff machine and won more than $19,000. On July 15, a guest at Cannery won more than $24,000 while playing on a Wicked Wheel machine.

July 17 was a big day for the Gold Coast Casino. One guest ended up hitting two jackpots from two different Dragon Cash machines on the same day. On the first machine, they bet $250 and hit a jackpot for more than $22,000. After moving to another machine and placing another $250 bet, the guest won more than $16,000. Over at the Aliante Casino, a guest turned an 88 cent bet into more than $10,000 while playing on a Dancing Drums machine.

The Orleans gave out a jackpot worth more than $13,000 when a guest hit it big while playing on a Lightning Link machine. On July 26, a guest named Andre, who was visiting the valley from Texas, sat down at a Monte Carlo machine at the Fremont. His 75-cent spin landed him a payday worth more than $91,000.

Boyd Gaming

On July 28, a guest named Kenneth stopped by the Gold Coast to play on an Imperial Wealth machine, which increased his wealth after scoring a $10,000 jackpot. Back at the Cannery, a guest was playing a monopoly Lunar New Year machine the next day. They placed a bet worth $1.88 and won more than $11,000.

Boyd Gaming officials said the month ended with a big jackpot on July 31. That's after a guest hit a royal flush on a 3-Way Action Poker machine and won $15,000.

