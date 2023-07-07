Michigan mom wins over $400,000 after hitting jackpot at Paris Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Michigan mom is going home a big winner after winning at Paris Las Vegas.

According to Caesars Entertainment officials, Patricia Hendricks stopped by the casino on Thursday night and won $416,040 after hitting a Mega Jackpot while playing Three Card Poker. They add she was on vacation with her family and hit the jackpot only 30 minutes after sitting down.

Hendricks said she plans on using her winnings to take a European vacation and help her three sons financially. She said the three being with her were her good luck charm.

