Venetian guest sets record after hitting jackpot and goes home a millionaire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A trip to the Strip has made one person a millionaire.

The Venetian said that on Sunday night, a guest stopped by to play Ultimate Texas Hold-em. That's when they were dealt a spade royal flush. The resort said the guest made the $5 side bet, which made them eligible to win the mega tier of the Millionaire Progressive.

Ultimately, the guest won $2,699,320, which the Venetian said is the largest Millionaire Progressive jackpot to date. So far, the casino said the Millionaire Progressive has led to 11 people becoming millionaires.

The Venetian said it launched the Millionaire Progressive in 2018 and a player is eligible for the mega tier, which starts at $1 million and increases incrementally, once the player makes the $5 side bet. The resort said in order to win, the player must then be dealt a natural spade royal flush.

The Venetian added the progressive is available on several tables games including Ultimate Texas Hold'em, Three Card Poker, Let It Ride, Crazy 4 Poker, and Mississippi Stud.

