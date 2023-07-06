Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Five winners take home nearly $60k in Treasure Island jackpots

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Treasure Island jackpot 1
Treasure Island jackpot 2
Treasure Island jackpot 3
Treasure Island jackpot 4
Treasure Island jackpot 5
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 16:58:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — June was a big month for winners over at Treasure Island.

According to casino officials, five people took home more than $50,000 in jackpots last month.

Allison, who was visiting from California, won $10,953 on Dragon Link Bonus. Beth, who was visiting from Pennsylvania, won $10,538 on a Wolf Run machine. Peter, who was visiting from Canada, won $10,110 on a Quick Hit machine.

Two lucky winners also hit it big on the Rakin' Bacon Grand Progressive. Scott from Florida won $10,515 while Susan from Wisconsin won $17,428.

OTHER RECENT GAMING WINS:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH