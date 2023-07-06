Five winners take home nearly $60k in Treasure Island jackpots

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — June was a big month for winners over at Treasure Island.

According to casino officials, five people took home more than $50,000 in jackpots last month.

Allison, who was visiting from California, won $10,953 on Dragon Link Bonus. Beth, who was visiting from Pennsylvania, won $10,538 on a Wolf Run machine. Peter, who was visiting from Canada, won $10,110 on a Quick Hit machine.

Two lucky winners also hit it big on the Rakin' Bacon Grand Progressive. Scott from Florida won $10,515 while Susan from Wisconsin won $17,428.

