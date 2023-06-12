Lucky guest wins over $200k after hitting jackpot at Caesars Palace
Posted at 2:08 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 17:08:55-04
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky guest is going home even richer after stopping by Caesars Palace this weekend.
Casino officials said a rewards member was playing video poker on Saturday night and hit a jackpot around 8 p.m. That was worth $200,500.
