More than $650K jackpots paid out in 5 hours at Caesars properties this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than $650,000 of jackpots were paid out at Caesars Entertainment properties over the weekend — all within the span of five hours, a company spokesperson announced on Monday.

The win streak started Saturday at 7 p.m., when a Caesars Rewards member hit a jackpot while playing video poker and left the casino with $200,750.

An hour later, another Caesars Rewards member turned a $25 bet into a $100,000 video poker jackpot, the company stated.

At 11 p.m. that night, a Caesars Rewards member hit a $121,500 slot machine jackpot on a $2,500 bet.

And just 30 minutes after that, a fourth Caesars Rewards member hit a video poker jackpot, winning $240,000.

Caesars Entertainment shared photos of the four jackpots. More jackpot alerts:

