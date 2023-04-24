Watch Now
More than $650K jackpots paid out in 5 hours at Caesars properties this weekend

Caesars Entertainment / KTNV
Caesars Entertainment paid out $650,000 within the span of five hours to four different Caesars Rewards members on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Posted at 3:19 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 18:19:16-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than $650,000 of jackpots were paid out at Caesars Entertainment properties over the weekend — all within the span of five hours, a company spokesperson announced on Monday.

The win streak started Saturday at 7 p.m., when a Caesars Rewards member hit a jackpot while playing video poker and left the casino with $200,750.

An hour later, another Caesars Rewards member turned a $25 bet into a $100,000 video poker jackpot, the company stated.

At 11 p.m. that night, a Caesars Rewards member hit a $121,500 slot machine jackpot on a $2,500 bet.

And just 30 minutes after that, a fourth Caesars Rewards member hit a video poker jackpot, winning $240,000.

Caesars Entertainment shared photos of the four jackpots.

